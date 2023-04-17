Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 105.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,896,000 after purchasing an additional 368,252 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 276.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 356,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after purchasing an additional 262,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,299,000 after purchasing an additional 239,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $165.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.68. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $125.55 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

