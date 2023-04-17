Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) PT Lowered to $4.30 at Stifel Nicolaus

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $4.30 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Gevo Stock Performance

Shares of GEVO opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 16.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $294.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. Gevo has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $4.81.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 8,341.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gevo will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gevo

About Gevo

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 45.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo and Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

