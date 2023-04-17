Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Givaudan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Givaudan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Givaudan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,096.67.

Givaudan Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $68.99 on Monday. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.13.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

