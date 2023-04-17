Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by an average of 81.7% per year over the last three years.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOODN opened at $19.07 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

