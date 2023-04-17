Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,360,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,192,533,000 after purchasing an additional 723,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southern by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,424,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,036 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Southern by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,795,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,104,000 after purchasing an additional 66,208 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southern Stock Performance

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $71.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.93%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

