Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,601,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,378,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,538,000.

VEA stock opened at $46.27 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.68. The firm has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

