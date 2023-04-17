Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 9,683 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,683 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Pfizer by 528.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $41.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

