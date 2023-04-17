Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the March 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 511,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glatfelter in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Glatfelter Trading Down 2.2 %

GLT stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.89. Glatfelter has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $12.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $162.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,915,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,277,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,915,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,277,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Elder purchased 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,880.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 785,800 shares of company stock worth $2,606,416. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Glatfelter

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Glatfelter by 603.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

Further Reading

