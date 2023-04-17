Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.53 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 29.09%. On average, analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $50.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $609.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.72. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $64.16.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Further Reading

