Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 941 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,203 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $786,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,642 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 15,603.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 3,136,223 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Visa by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,695 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,294,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Visa by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,922,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,052,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,336 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $234.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.82. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.99. The firm has a market cap of $440.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

