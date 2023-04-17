Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 152,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent Price Performance

LTHM stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.66. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LTHM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

About Livent

(Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.