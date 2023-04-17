Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $924,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $118.24 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.56 and a 200-day moving average of $120.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

