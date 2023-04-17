Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 582 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 51,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $40.04 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average is $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENB. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

