Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 108,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,448,000 after purchasing an additional 47,778 shares in the last quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 75,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 63,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV opened at $76.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

