Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,952,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 80.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,363,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 187,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,873,000 after buying an additional 32,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth $27,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 1.8 %

CAR opened at $177.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.32. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.83 and a 52 week high of $327.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.64.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.85 by $3.61. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 395.49% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.14.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total value of $1,770,834.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,573.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

