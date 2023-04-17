Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 230,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,709,000 after buying an additional 42,341 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $380.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $398.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $366.02 and its 200 day moving average is $342.17.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

