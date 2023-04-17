Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $414.25 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $451.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.31. The stock has a market cap of $311.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

