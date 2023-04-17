Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 188 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $48,729.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 188 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total transaction of $48,729.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,243 shares of company stock worth $12,166,177 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.40.

Hershey stock opened at $256.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.42. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

