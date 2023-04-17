Hancock Whitney (HWC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $375.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $36.45 on Monday. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.31.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

HWC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 24.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Read More

