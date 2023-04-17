Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% in the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of PFE opened at $41.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $232.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.