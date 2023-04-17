HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 109.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,436 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $22,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $279.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.27.

Insider Activity

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $738,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $738,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,159 shares of company stock valued at $22,688,959. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $273.35 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.67. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

