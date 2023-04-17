Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Receives C$44.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCG. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Home Capital Group stock opened at C$41.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$41.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.00. Home Capital Group has a one year low of C$23.82 and a one year high of C$43.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

