Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Position Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Humana worth $37,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 1,257.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Stock Down 2.1 %

Humana stock opened at $523.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $410.87 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.72.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HUM. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

