Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Invests $211,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2023

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $54.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.91.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

(Get Rating)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.