Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Invests $211,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $54.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.91.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

