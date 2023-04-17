Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 2.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AES by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in AES by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in AES by 9.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in AES by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

AES Price Performance

AES opened at $24.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.86%.

About AES

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

