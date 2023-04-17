Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 36,735 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 36.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on USB shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:USB opened at $34.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.