Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Lowered to $240.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $241.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.14.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ITW opened at $231.32 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The firm has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Briar Hall Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the third quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,529,000 after purchasing an additional 520,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,609,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,626,363,000 after purchasing an additional 215,823 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,531,936,000 after buying an additional 545,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,004,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,917,000 after buying an additional 85,640 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.