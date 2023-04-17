Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,933,200 shares, an increase of 231.1% from the March 15th total of 583,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,666.0 days.
Iluka Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ILKAF opened at $7.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74. Iluka Resources has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $9.49.
About Iluka Resources
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iluka Resources (ILKAF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.