Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,933,200 shares, an increase of 231.1% from the March 15th total of 583,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,666.0 days.

Iluka Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILKAF opened at $7.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74. Iluka Resources has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $9.49.

Get Iluka Resources alerts:

About Iluka Resources

(Get Rating)

See Also

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.