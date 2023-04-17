Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker Sells 371 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CFO Cary Baker sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $49,955.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Friday, March 24th, Cary Baker sold 1,294 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total transaction of $165,217.92.

On Thursday, March 16th, Cary Baker sold 299 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $38,795.25.

On Monday, February 27th, Cary Baker sold 5,202 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $664,399.44.

On Friday, February 10th, Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.54, for a total transaction of $602,700.00.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $137.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.11. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $144.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -143.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 2.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 62,026.59%. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,124,000 after acquiring an additional 153,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Impinj by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after acquiring an additional 168,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Impinj by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after buying an additional 142,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 710,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.