IndiGG Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $123.60 Million (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IndiGG has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $165,209.34 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

