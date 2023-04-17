International Business Machines (IBM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect International Business Machines to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:IBM opened at $128.14 on Monday. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a PE ratio of 72.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

