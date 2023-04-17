Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $14,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $63.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.33. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

