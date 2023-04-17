iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,039 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $577,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 40,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $105.08 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $123.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

