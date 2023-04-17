iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,805 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $15,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 338,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 150,099 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 112,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS:ICVT opened at $72.23 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.38.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

