iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,872,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,966,000 after purchasing an additional 64,252 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,569,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,556,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,168,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,405,000 after purchasing an additional 627,381 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,108,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,839,000 after purchasing an additional 648,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 334.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,563,000 after purchasing an additional 809,373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $54.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.40. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

