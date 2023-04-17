iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Raised by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,075,000 after acquiring an additional 142,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,435,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,536,000 after acquiring an additional 338,628 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IVV stock opened at $414.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.31. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $451.97. The firm has a market cap of $311.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

