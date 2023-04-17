iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.3% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $414.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $451.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

