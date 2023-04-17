iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Trimmed by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $414.25 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $451.97. The company has a market capitalization of $311.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $404.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

