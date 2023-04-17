iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 107.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5,953.4% during the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $981,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITOT opened at $90.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.21. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $77.44 and a 1 year high of $100.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

