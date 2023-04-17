iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Lessened by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 85,458 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 174.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $94.43 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $100.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

