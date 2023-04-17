iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1,046.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $60.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.67. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $65.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.