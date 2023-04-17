iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Position Boosted by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 34,582,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,473,000 after acquiring an additional 598,860 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,846,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,314,000 after purchasing an additional 524,270 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,889,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,190,000 after purchasing an additional 686,822 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,394,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,940,000 after purchasing an additional 201,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,949,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,344,000 after purchasing an additional 332,472 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EFV opened at $49.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.