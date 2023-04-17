iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Lifted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $226.55 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $248.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.