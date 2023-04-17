ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Receives GBX 333.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 333.33 ($4.13).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITM. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.48) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.22) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of ITM stock opened at GBX 80.30 ($0.99) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 93.17. ITM Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66.02 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 381.80 ($4.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £494.78 million, a P/E ratio of -535.33 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

In other ITM Power news, insider Simon Bourne acquired 19,901 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £14,925.75 ($18,483.90). Company insiders own 31.62% of the company’s stock.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

