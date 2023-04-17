Janney Capital Management LLC Has $18.17 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.3% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:HD opened at $292.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $295.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

