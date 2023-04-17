Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 66,617 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,617 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $15,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGXU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $386,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $250,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $23.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.50. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $24.01.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

