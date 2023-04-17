Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Oakview Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. now owns 143,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in T-Mobile US by 5,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 254,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after purchasing an additional 250,170 shares in the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 100,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.68.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.5 %

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,178 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,140 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMUS opened at $149.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.90 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.