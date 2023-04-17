Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $14,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,725,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,156,158,000 after buying an additional 115,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,601,000 after acquiring an additional 58,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,562,000 after purchasing an additional 38,605 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,795,000 after buying an additional 224,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ANSYS by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,177,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,122,000 after buying an additional 62,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS stock opened at $317.47 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $333.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.86 and its 200-day moving average is $261.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.33.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

