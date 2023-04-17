Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,768 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of Cincinnati Financial worth $14,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 170,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,764,000 after buying an additional 403,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.60.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CINF opened at $106.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.34. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

