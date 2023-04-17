Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $18,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVO opened at $168.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $169.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

